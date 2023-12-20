Christmas Story
I didn’t brave the frigid temperature
to attend the Christmas Eve liturgy.
I went to the 10:30 a.m. Eucharist
when it was marginally warmer.
Driving slowly, carefully home, I saw
in the Medical Building’s entrance,
a man was surrounded by his stuff.
I’d once noticed someone sleeping there.
However will he endure this cold?
The Salvation Army is on this block.
Should I stop to tell them about him?
Old, widowed church ladies don’t
take in homeless men for Christmas.
But perhaps, my sisters, we should.
Perhaps this is St. Joseph who
first shepherded Mary and her babe
to the Catholic’s warming center.
Maybe he is Jesus whom yearly
we hymn in beauty by candle light
then leave to freeze to death
on some anonymous doorstep.