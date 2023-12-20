Christmas Story

I didn’t brave the frigid temperature

to attend the Christmas Eve liturgy.

I went to the 10:30 a.m. Eucharist

when it was marginally warmer.

Driving slowly, carefully home, I saw

in the Medical Building’s entrance,

a man was surrounded by his stuff.

I’d once noticed someone sleeping there.

However will he endure this cold?

The Salvation Army is on this block.

Should I stop to tell them about him?

Old, widowed church ladies don’t

take in homeless men for Christmas.

But perhaps, my sisters, we should.

Perhaps this is St. Joseph who

first shepherded Mary and her babe

to the Catholic’s warming center.

Maybe he is Jesus whom yearly

we hymn in beauty by candle light

then leave to freeze to death

on some anonymous doorstep.