Blood Memory

A field where nothing grows appeared to me—

A onetime dream, so far, not long ago—

Much as you see in pictures: no man’s land.

Nowhere I’ve been in waking life, although

I seem to know this place; I’m running here,

The path I’m running on bordering trenches

And craters, interweaving scorched remains

Of trees, from time to time bypassing rubble,

Once lived-in rubble, house, barn, church, its cross

On top but sideways like a fallen arrow.

Unhurt, unhurried, I’m (I sense this) meant

To be here, running at this jogging pace

In the direction pointed by the cross.

The evil thing still happening here must be

The why of it, this running here, alone.

Thunder far off? Explosions. Intermittent,

Persistent clatter—of?—machine-gun fire.

Louder and louder as I run. White flashes

Nibbling away the dead gray sky ahead;

Their fleeting shapes recalling cut white flowers

Left on a grave to fade to next to nothing.

The darkness has not overcome the light,

I’m saying, praying—running faster—when,

As if God’s providence has run amok,

Bursting white flashes, now bright rain, consume

The sky, then the booming shaking wakes me up

Before the peace, before I’ve heard my name.