back  in  the  day

by Carl Winderl in the December 2023 issue
Published on December 27, 2023

when the shepherds who 
tended their flocks 
by night 
took that night off whence

to visit My Newborn Son 
and me, I was put in

the mind of how they hand 

-led their birthing 
process, especially when

a newborn lamb who 
just dropped just died.

to comfort 
the bereaved & grieving 
ewe 
they’d strip the

dead lamb’s skin 
to make 
a vellum shirt for 
some other lamb, a 
twin or a triplet 
to wear

to replace 
the dead one for the

childless mom

to nuzzle 
in place of her 
dear departed one.

in a perfect world 
the mother’d accept the 
substitute offspring.

but My Son and I 
lived in an

imperfect one

