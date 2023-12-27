back in the day
when the shepherds who
tended their flocks
by night
took that night off whence
to visit My Newborn Son
and me, I was put in
the mind of how they hand
-led their birthing
process, especially when
a newborn lamb who
just dropped just died.
to comfort
the bereaved & grieving
ewe
they’d strip the
dead lamb’s skin
to make
a vellum shirt for
some other lamb, a
twin or a triplet
to wear
to replace
the dead one for the
childless mom
to nuzzle
in place of her
dear departed one.
in a perfect world
the mother’d accept the
substitute offspring.
but My Son and I
lived in an
imperfect one