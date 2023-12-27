back in the day

when the shepherds who

tended their flocks

by night

took that night off whence

to visit My Newborn Son

and me, I was put in

the mind of how they hand

-led their birthing

process, especially when

a newborn lamb who

just dropped just died.

to comfort

the bereaved & grieving

ewe

they’d strip the

dead lamb’s skin

to make

a vellum shirt for

some other lamb, a

twin or a triplet

to wear

to replace

the dead one for the

childless mom

to nuzzle

in place of her

dear departed one.

in a perfect world

the mother’d accept the

substitute offspring.

but My Son and I

lived in an

imperfect one