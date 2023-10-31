All Hallows’ Eve, NYC, 2017

High on sugar, ebullient,

our children suffer

through the last hours

of school, so many monsters,

masked, fake blood trickling

from the corners of their mouths.

The city—nation—pretends

for hours, sometimes days at a time,

that evil isn’t real, that it isn’t

at this very moment cloaked

in righteousness, climbing

into a rented truck, repeating

misappropriated incantations, justifying

what it is about to do. Tomorrow

bells will toll for eight more souls,

unwitting martyrs—only two American.

This is no holiday stunt, orchestrated

for the benefit of early trick-or-treaters

or the antsy Stuyvesant students about to be

dismissed. The street will soon be littered

with bicycle shrapnel, scribbled notes

praising the God of ninety-nine names,

the sheet-draped bodies, alternately lit

a pallid red and blue.