Neat in my red scarf, white shirt,

navy skirt for Assembly Day,

I’m the only kid whose grandmother

died last night. I’m pretty sure.

Early December, and I mump and mime

the words to carols with a dry,

understated mouth, without

conviction, with no joy, no greed

for Santa and the rest.

The weight of something new sits

darkly on my chest, fingers my windpipe,

lingers where my voice should be.

I’m a barren winter tree, leafless.

Someday I’ll ride this through

to the other side of grief,

but now I’m waiting, tapping

time with one foot on the floor,

keeping my head up so no one can see.

The days grow short to Christmas;

that baby who’ll be born is me,

sliding out of the world’s rank sorrow

like last summer’s fruit, a walnut

dropped by the roadside, windfall

in the world’s fraught landscape.

Lucky break. Everything hurts

and promises so much—everyone

singing, the sky’s bleak gray,

rhythm pulsing with no letup

and nowhere to hide.

Something to hope for;

nothing yet to say.