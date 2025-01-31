Two things I love, both simple and soul-

rewarding. One: to welcome flame-colored words

as they fly into my head like small birds,

then settle, nesting on a journal page. The other

pleasure: watching a song sparrow’s diligence

last spring as she flew in and out of her

bantam birdhouse through an orifice the size

of a small child’s open mouth. Singing her sparrow

song, she laid in the nest two minuscule, cream-

freckled eggs. As they hatched, and fledged,

she fed her feathered birdlings faithfully. Later,

she taught them the joy of flying free in the

sun-blessed summer air. Two means of grace?

First, my birdly gratitude for the fresh egg

of a poem to lay in my journal nest.

After the poem had hatched, watching its

launch across the white sky of a printed page.

Even later, another marvel: a reader opens

the journal, reads the few, fleet words,

and suddenly, hears birdsong.