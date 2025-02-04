Phantom #9

Americans need to think more about death.

—Somebody on the internet

1.

Chilly day, just enough sun

to melt the top inch of grass,

soften the trail enough

to make it tear away

at a sudden turn.

Passage of deer and rabbits

still inscribed in the moss

as if I suddenly awoke to them.

2.

So much I miss. What words

for a thousand shades of brown,

for the way each leaf has found

to its temporary rest?

3.

Seemed I was walking

for a long time. Then before me

small leaves on the path

were like chimes

in the low light

like spilt coins

like torn-up programs

from last year’s game

like glittering promises

from the other side.