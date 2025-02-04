Phantom #9
Americans need to think more about death.
—Somebody on the internet
1.
Chilly day, just enough sun
to melt the top inch of grass,
soften the trail enough
to make it tear away
at a sudden turn.
Passage of deer and rabbits
still inscribed in the moss
as if I suddenly awoke to them.
2.
So much I miss. What words
for a thousand shades of brown,
for the way each leaf has found
to its temporary rest?
3.
Seemed I was walking
for a long time. Then before me
small leaves on the path
were like chimes
in the low light
like spilt coins
like torn-up programs
from last year’s game
like glittering promises
from the other side.