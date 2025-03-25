The Lost Baseball
for Gavin
Winter’s left shambled the split rail fence.
Notched stobs, years sunk
in the tallow shank of Linville Creek—
distraught with runoff, though little snow—
finally rotted March and April.
The silver elm’s crashed limbs
snapped a dozen cross-beams
whip-tailed in blackberry
and the jagged multiflora—
punk pink roses I tend to love.
I bush-axe, mattock
thorny cane and catbrier,
clip, hack. In a fetch of light,
cupped in a fallen wren’s nest—
as if to overwinter in the pocket
of an aged catcher’s mitt—
lay the lost baseball—teethed-upon,
bluish-scarlet seams unraveled—
that little Gavin looped over my head
three summers ago as I pitched to him in the yard.
He and I searched through moonrise—
Where can it be? implored.
How he loved that ball.
It should have been there;
and, of course, had been here.
Balls vanish, then reappear.