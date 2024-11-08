An Iris for Etty

“There’s rosemary, that’s for remembrance.”

—Hamlet, 4.5

The suddenness took you by surprise, not

that you didn’t know the day would come when,

forced to board an eastbound train, you would join

the many already immolated,

mere smoke and ash under gray Polish skies.

You had, after all, refused to escape,

remained resolute as you witnessed

your people’s collective catastrophe

and—taking full measure of their despair—

became the thinking heart of the barracks.

How startled were you, then, at suddenly

finding God and beauty there—mysteries

arising unbidden amid the mud

and malevolence, blossoming like

spring wildflowers entangled in barbed wire?

Irises bespeak faith, valor, wisdom,

and hope—virtues you wholly embodied,

choosing presence over preservation—

so when I find your cenotaph bedecked

with stones and flowers by passersby,

I’ll leave behind an iris and some rue—

that’s for grace and clearness of vision—

for on the postcard you tossed from the train

ferrying your family toward extinction,

you calmly wrote we left the camp singing.

(Esther “Etty” Hillesum, born 1914, Middleburg, the Netherlands;

interned 1942–1943, Westerbork Transit Camp; murdered 1943,

Auschwitz, Nazi-occupied Poland.)