Half a Century

When I lived alone on the north coast,

I was slender as a glass of skim milk

and wore my house dress by the sea.

As I turned sideways in the mirror,

I was light blue to the bone. My hair,

dark as the gloss of a long-playing

record, yet I took it all for granted:

a rented, steel chair on which I stood

to comb wolf spiders from the ceiling,

to gaze at the bright margin of the bay

as long as I wanted to hold my breath.

How long has it been since I could reel

a lightweight emotion like a fishing line,

or let it meander like threads of beard

lichen greening the lowest arms of a tree?

Did I foresee how the red dust on my sill

overlooking the tall, shaggy eucalyptus

was a portent that my hair would lighten

to auburn in the sunlight, then one day,

strewn with silver in the undergrowth

from a lost blood meadow, the salt flats

changing into a hot desert overnight

without the monthly lunar cycles?

Don’t worry about it, I’d tell this girl,

a quiet wilderness in her pale floral

house dress. Your most fulfilling love

has yet to come. Do not worry.