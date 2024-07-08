Poetry

Glory

by Jeffrey Munroe in the July 2024 issue
Published on July 8, 2024

A July afternoon 
A friend’s deck 
A Michigan lake

A bald eagle lodges itself onto a nearby tree 
Big brute shoulders and murderous intent 
Then off as he galumphs over the water

A Baltimore oriole comes to a feeder 
Bold beautiful black above a brilliant belly 
I thought I understood orange

The eagle is a torpedo bomber 
The oriole God’s paintbrush 
So much to be astonished by

I look for the edge 
What we’ve almost lost 
What we’re losing

Yet today is heaven 
Bright sun dancing on blue water 
I break off a bit of bread with my wine

This poem appears in the July 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

OncoMouse and me

by Ann Milliken Pederson

Judge rules against Texas Attorney General Paxton in campaign against migrant shelters

by Aleja Hertzler-McCain

July 14, Ordinary 15B (Mark 6:14–29)

by Marilyn McEntyre

Consensus is hard (2 Samuel 5:1-5, 9-10)

by Marilyn McEntyre