Glory
A July afternoon
A friend’s deck
A Michigan lake
A bald eagle lodges itself onto a nearby tree
Big brute shoulders and murderous intent
Then off as he galumphs over the water
A Baltimore oriole comes to a feeder
Bold beautiful black above a brilliant belly
I thought I understood orange
The eagle is a torpedo bomber
The oriole God’s paintbrush
So much to be astonished by
I look for the edge
What we’ve almost lost
What we’re losing
Yet today is heaven
Bright sun dancing on blue water
I break off a bit of bread with my wine