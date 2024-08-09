Gertrude saw quite clearly how it was:

There were sisters, yes, who had known the same

womb, but it didn’t end there. Somehow cells

were circulating: those sisters also

shared some whit of their mother and perhaps

an older sibling—sister or brother—

deep in their livers, kidneys, hearts, and bones,

the microchimeristic presence of

these distant others enlarging every

hour’s choir. And far away, in some

cold castle, the sisters sat at table

in other bodies, imperceptible

emissaries from Helfta cloistered in

their mother’s blood, a brother’s marrow.

What would be so marvelous in this truth

yet to be discovered? It tells no more

than what we all live daily: sweet honey

overflows the cells that form the comb.

Every body’s integral to Body.