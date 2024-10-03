Poetry

Book Club Inferno

by Steven Peterson in the October 2024 issue
Published on October 3, 2024

We’re reading the Inferno once again 
For book club. We have read it twice before. 
Though two more books had come from Dante’s pen,

We stick with Hell, the subject we adore. 
That book on Purgatory many doubt 
And Paradise, let’s face it, is a bore.

Yet Hell feels so delightful, all about 
The kinds of people we have known in life, 
Landing poetic pokes on several snouts.     

Divisive politics and civil strife 
Remind us of today, and we discuss 
If those adulterers deserved the knife.

And best of all, for all their cries and fuss, 
We’re merely on a tour, just passing through. 
Hell is for other people—but not us.

We’ll never get to Paradise. Will you?

 

This poem appears in the October 2024 issue.

