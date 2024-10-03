Book Club Inferno

We’re reading the Inferno once again

For book club. We have read it twice before.

Though two more books had come from Dante’s pen,

We stick with Hell, the subject we adore.

That book on Purgatory many doubt

And Paradise, let’s face it, is a bore.

Yet Hell feels so delightful, all about

The kinds of people we have known in life,

Landing poetic pokes on several snouts.

Divisive politics and civil strife

Remind us of today, and we discuss

If those adulterers deserved the knife.

And best of all, for all their cries and fuss,

We’re merely on a tour, just passing through.

Hell is for other people—but not us.

We’ll never get to Paradise. Will you?