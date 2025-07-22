The Body in Proximity

The DoubleTree Inn

Houston, Texas

In the shadow of so much suffering

I sit in my small hotel suite.

The medical center looms outside

my big bay window, 25 floors

of tinted glass glinting in the sun.

I sip my coffee, sweet and white

with too much cream. They are talking

about blood tests, T cells, cancers

that will kill them in the lobby

while I glide by in my running shoes

hoping not to hear. I can’t un-

see the ambulance. All the news

is bad on the TV. Death can’t be

closer or farther away from me.