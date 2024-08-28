3rd Blessing

No you’re not one to elbow in

to shout down to prove you’ve

gotta lotta nerve

won’t weave through traffic without

brakes or signals forcing everyone

else to swerve

You wait your turn when many

reach right in to grab more

than they deserve

You have much you could contribute

but let the wounded speak

so they may feel heard

You’re meek enough to call

God’s bluff to claim your inheritance

by not saying a word

4th Blessing

What we scan the horizon for

is absent no sign

of dawn no end to drought

little evidence either of

virtue in our lives no way

to thrive while doing without

We desire that sweet fire enlivening

our tongues even just the slightest taste

to bring our souls comfort

& then our hunger is overcome

reserves await anticipating our needs

reserves that will never fall short