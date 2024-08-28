Blessings
3rd Blessing
No you’re not one to elbow in
to shout down to prove you’ve
gotta lotta nerve
won’t weave through traffic without
brakes or signals forcing everyone
else to swerve
You wait your turn when many
reach right in to grab more
than they deserve
You have much you could contribute
but let the wounded speak
so they may feel heard
You’re meek enough to call
God’s bluff to claim your inheritance
by not saying a word
4th Blessing
What we scan the horizon for
is absent no sign
of dawn no end to drought
little evidence either of
virtue in our lives no way
to thrive while doing without
We desire that sweet fire enlivening
our tongues even just the slightest taste
to bring our souls comfort
& then our hunger is overcome
reserves await anticipating our needs
reserves that will never fall short