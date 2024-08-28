Poetry

Blessings

by D. S. Martin in the September 2024 issue
Published on August 28, 2024

3rd Blessing

No   you’re not one to elbow in    
to shout down   to prove you’ve 
gotta lotta nerve

won’t weave through traffic   without 
brakes   or signals   forcing everyone 
else to swerve

You wait your turn   when many 
reach right in   to grab more 
than they deserve

You have much   you could contribute 
but let the wounded speak 
so they may feel heard

You’re meek enough   to call 
God’s bluff   to claim your inheritance 
by not saying a word

 

4th Blessing

What we scan the horizon for 
is absent   no sign 
of dawn   no end to drought

little evidence   either   of 
virtue in our lives   no way 
to thrive while doing without

We desire that sweet fire   enlivening 
our tongues   even just the slightest taste 
to bring our souls comfort

& then   our hunger is overcome 
reserves await   anticipating our needs 
reserves that will never fall short

This poem appears in the September 2024 issue.

