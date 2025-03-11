Black on Black

I kneel, old knees reverence the day—

sunlit, crisped Spring air yet with a bite

soil unlike that on my sole

yet soul-worthy and oiled

on the altar, a ready reminder

dust tamed to penitence waits for me.

No need to flip pages, words branded

to bones scroll like urgent news type

across a marquee of closed eyes.

Create in me a clean heart, oh Lord

restore a right spirit within me.

Blackened speckles drift down from the mark

I dare not disturb. They disturb me.

In my naked awareness I wear this dirt—

moldered filthiness. I fight the urge

to swipe clean the ashes

but for the calm of rhythmic unison.

We pray, Lord hear our prayer

and now not two pews behind me

intrusive utterance of another flawed mortal

beats the cadence by a nanosecond

line by line. Unrepentant, I gauge the blackness

her dust to mine.