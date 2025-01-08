News

Hymnwriter Ruth Duck dies at 77

by Donna Jackson
January 8, 2025

Ruth C. Duck (Courtesy photo)

In her 1993 hymn, “Come and Seek the Ways of Wisdom,” the Ruth C. Duck personified wisdom as “she who clears the path to justice, showing us what love must do.”

The same can be said of Duck, the internationally renowned hymnwriter who spent her life turning sacred words and ancient liturgies into hundreds of groundbreaking hymns which captured God’s inclusive love and heart for justice.

Duck passed away on December 26, 2024. She was 77 years old.

Donna Jackson

Donna Jackson is a communications specialist for the United Church of Christ.

