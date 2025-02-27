Gospel inefficiency in the age of DOGE

Pharaoh is a master of efficiency; God wants his people to waste their time.

An obsession with efficiency is at odds with the kind of beings we are. Humans are terribly inefficient. That’s what makes us us. We waste time by telling jokes and listening to records and setting off fireworks. We tap dance and drink Old Fashioneds and read comics for no reason other than we want to. Much of what we do has no direct survival value. Our five-course meals go beyond the needs of sustenance; our romantic practices are in excess of our Darwinian urge to procreate.

Christians of all people ought to delight in inefficiency. Ours is a God of reckless, embarrassing waste. “God is the prodigal who squanders himself,” says Karl Rahner. If Pharoah commands his people to work 24/7, God insists his people take an entire day off. Rest and rest well and rest regularly, God says. Pharaoh is a master of efficiency; God wants his people to waste their time.

It’s no surprise, then, that one of the central actions of Jesus’ ministry is table fellowship. Come, Jesus calls to some of society’s most inefficient members, and let’s waste the next few hours drinking and gorging on food and getting to know one another. If, during one of these parties, someone wants to waste expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet, so be it! In God’s kingdom, the name of the game is extravagance. There’s no need to worry there won’t be enough. This king owns the cattle on a thousand hills (Psalm 50:10).

Of course, you probably can’t run a country this way. Checkbooks have to be balanced. People like me, who swipe credit cards without much thought, need to be reined in by people like my husband, who know how to count. (We might start, for instance, with taking a look at the lavish tax breaks enjoyed by Musk’s companies, and Trump’s taxpayer-funded trips to Florida and all those golf clubs.)

The problem isn’t primarily what “efficiency” rhetoric will do to the economy but what it’s already doing to our moral imaginations. Some of my conservative friends who are cheering on Musk’s team seem to believe that the morality of this administration, and the new direction in which it’s taking this country, ought to be judged solely by how much money it’s cutting from the budget. But there are more important ways of judging a nation: its character, the kindness of its leadership and citizens, its artistic and cultural achievements, its shared understanding of the common good. I don’t know how efficient these things are, but history will certainly judge us by these categories.

So, it seems, will God. One of the lessons we’ve learned from our inherited biblical and moral traditions is that God isn’t fooled by wealth so we shouldn’t be either. God counts differently than we do. That’s the lesson of Jesus’ parables of the lost coin and the lost sheep and the lost son. If you lose something or someone, you should be sad about that loss, and you should work hard to restore it. So, inefficient as it is, forget about the 99 and waste your time looking for the insignificant one. Likewise, don’t celebrate the nine coins you have; set them aside and go hunt for the inconsequential penny. You might be tempted to write off these losses as gains in efficiency, but God, it seems, isn’t okay with our losing count of any of his gifts.

Like it or not, we are all—DOGE employees and protestors, red-hat-wearers and their opponents—each other’s gifts. And God is taking note of how we decide to account for one another.