Episode 49: Psychotherapist Amanda Ann Gregory, author of You Don’t Need to Forgive

This is the 49th episode, featuring Amanda Ann Gregory, LCPC, who is a trauma psychotherapist renowned for her work in complex trauma recovery. With a keen focus on the specific needs of trauma survivors, Gregory's expertise spans over 20 years in clinical practice. She has been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, National Geographic, and Newsweek and published in Writer’s Digest, Psychotherapy Networker, CounselingToday, and Psychology Today.

Today, I am thrilled to have Gregory on the Madang podcast to share about her book, You Don’t Need to Forgive: Trauma Recovery on Your Own Terms (Broadleaf Books). We discuss forgiveness, trauma, the mind-body connection, racial justice, gender justice, and much more.

