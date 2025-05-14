Episode 48: Bishop Andy Doyle, author of Unabashed Faith

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 48th episode, featuring Bishop Andy Doyle, who is the ninth and current Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in The Episcopal Church. Bishop Doyle oversees and is the chief pastor for more than 78,000 Episcopalians in the Diocese of Texas and for 400 clergy working in 163 congregations, schools, chaplaincies, and other institutions. In February 2020, he announced that the Episcopal Diocese of Texas would start a $13 million racial reconciliation initiative, which was praised by Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry.

Today, I am thrilled to have Bishop Doyle on the Madang podcast to discuss his book, Unabashed Faith: Resisting Anti-Spiritual Influences in the Modern World which will be released next month by Church Publishing. In this conversation, we talk about sacred spaces, AI, digital sabbath, dualism, sacraments, faith in action, and so much more.

