Episode 42: Writer and activist Dianna E. Anderson, author of Body Phobia

This is the 42nd episode, and in it I converse with Dianna E. Anderson about their book ⁠Body Phobia⁠. Anderson is a non-binary writer with a master's degree in English from Baylor University and a master's degree in women's studies from the University of Oxford.

In this episode, they talk about their newest book, ⁠Body Phobia⁠, dualism, the soul, Paul’s writings, transphobia, homophobia and liberation, and so much more.

