Episode 40: Religion scholar Eddie Glaude Jr., author of We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For
A conversation with Eddie Glaude about Ella Baker, Black leadership, Malcolm X, and more
Here in the 40th episode, I converse with Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. about his book We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For. Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton University. A New York Times bestselling author and winner of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Book Prize, he frequently appears in the media as an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning Joe and Deadline: White House. In this Madang episode, Glaude talks about We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Ella Baker, Black leadership, family relationships, and so much more.
