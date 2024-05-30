Episode 40: Religion scholar Eddie Glaude Jr., author of We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For

⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Christian Century⁠⁠⁠ ⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠. Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in-between. This has been a dream of mine for many years and now it is a reality. Please join me at Madang Podcast hosted by the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Here in the 40th episode, I converse with Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. about his book We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For. Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton University. A New York Times bestselling author and winner of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Book Prize, he frequently appears in the media as an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning Joe and Deadline: White House. In this Madang episode, Glaude talks about We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Ella Baker, Black leadership, family relationships, and so much more.

