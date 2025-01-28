Episode 12: Queering Power with the Rev. Larry J. Morris III

The Rev. Larry J. Morris III (he/they) is an apostle, digital marketer, scholar, and spiritual director based in Chicago, IL. In his work, he “helps individuals and organizations realize their extraordinary purpose.” Larry is also Executive Director of the Inclusive Collective, a campus ministry in the Chicagoland area. Larry is a Ph.D. student in the African American Preaching and Sacred Rhetoric program at Christian Theological Seminary (Indianapolis, IN), focusing on the intersections of Blackness, Queerness, and Sacred Rhetoric. Click here to learn more about Larry's work.