Episode 10: Queering Eros with Jon Carl Lewis
Jon Carl Lewis (he/him/his) is a spiritual guide and liberative educator in the queer, contemplative Christian tradition. He loves helping people recognize vital connections among the various aspects of themselves as a way of grounding their exploration of what brings them deep meaning, connection, and joy. You can learn more about him and read his work on his substack here and his instagram here.
The Rev. Cassidy Hall (she/her/hers), MA, MDiv, MTS, is an author, award-winning filmmaker, podcaster, ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, and leading voice in contemplative spirituality. She is the cohost of the Encountering Silence podcast, and the creator of the Contemplating Now and Queering Contemplation podcasts. Her films include In Pursuit of Silence and Day of a Stranger. Her forthcoming book, Queering Contemplation: Finding Queerness in the Roots and Future of Contemplative Spirituality is available for pre-order (May 2024). Cassidy is widely published and currently resides in Indianapolis where she is studying for her doctorate degree. You can learn more about her at cassidyhall.com and support her work here.
Learn more about Cassidy Hall
Support the Podcast