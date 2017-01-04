Three ways Buddhism has shaped me as a Sri Lankan Christian

Growing up Christian in predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, I learned early that there was much to be gained from the study of Buddhism. The teachings of the Buddha sometimes challenged my assumptions about Christianity, and at other times they illuminated and clarified the words and stories of Jesus.

Here are three teachings by the Buddha that have shaped and enriched my faith:

We never arrive. We are always on the journey. Many preachers in the Baptist church of my youth, influenced by evangelical theology, asserted that once you “accept Jesus Christ as your personal savior,” you have arrived. Now that you are saved, they said, nothing more is needed. Shanta Premawardhana Shanta Premawardhana is president of the Seminary Consortium for Urban Pastoral Education, based in Chicago. See All Articles Buddhism's emphasis on journey is hard to miss. The Noble Eightfold Path that helps Buddhists to reach the highest goal of Nirvana begins by “entering the stream.” It's a carefully constructed system that helps them step by step to reach to greater degrees of spiritual achievement. Echoing the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippian church, the Buddha told his disciples on his deathbed, “Work out your salvation with diligence.” Meinhart Grum, who taught me New Testament Greek at the ecumenical seminary in Sri Lanka, reminded me that the pluperfect tense in Greek does not mean that you are saved, but that you are being saved. “You never fully arrive,” he said. “You are always in process.”



Without discipline the journey will fall apart. Some Christian traditions, notably Catholic orders, require strict discipline of their followers. In my Christian formation, however, apart from an occasional emphasis on prayer, Bible reading, and weekly church attendance, there was very little discipline. An arrived theology does not need discipline. A journey theology does. Growing up I sometimes envied my Buddhist friends, whose spiritual disciplines were obvious. They had memorized more Buddhist scripture in its original language (Pali) than I could ever hope to do in my mother tongue (Sinhala) or even in English. Many of them had daily rituals of prostrating before their parents, the statue of the Buddha in their home, and any Buddhist monk they met. The threefold refuge every Buddhist chants at the beginning the day is a reminder of the journey: Buddhaṃ saranaṃ gaccāmi

Dhammaṃ saranaṃ gaccāmi

Sanghaṃ saranaṃ gaccāmi

(I take refuge in the Buddha, the teaching, and the community.) Every morning the faithful follower honors five precepts to abstain from killing any living being, taking what is not given, engaging in sexual misconduct, lying, and taking intoxicants. Those with a more intentional discipline hold ten precepts, and monks follow an entire code. For lay persons, the five precepts are sufficient. For the one who is intentional about the path, regular meditation is required. And those who achieve higher stages, usually those in a monastic path, are able to achieve wisdom. By contrast, Christians in the Protestant traditions have often emphasized the important theological notion of grace. This can result in an unfortunate downplaying of discipline.

