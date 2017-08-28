Episode 26: Saved!

Matt and Adam are back for a new season of Technicolor Jesus (with new theme music!). On this week’s episode, Bromleigh McCleneghan, author of Good Christian Sex, joins the conversation to talk about the 2004 movie Saved! A sweet send-up of evangelical purity culture, Saved! is asking bigger questions than it might appear. The discussion about Saved! ranges from talk about sex, education, and young people to how to build a community for those who never quite fit in. The show then turns its attention to the coming Sunday’s lectionary passages (9/3) to discuss how Jesus’ admonition “Get behind me Satan” might be read in light of our film. Finally, Adam and Matt talk counter-insurgency and marginalia. So renew your membership to the Christian Skateboarders Association: it’s time for another week of Technicolor Jesus.

Our Guest:

Bromleigh McCleneghan

Good Christian Sex: Why Chastity Isn’t the Only Option—And Other Things the Bible Says About Sex

Bromleigh's writing at the Christian Century

Show Schedule:

0:00-32:00 Justification by Faith- Saved!, theology, and ministry.

32:19-49:00 Preaching to the Choir- Saved! and Revised Common Lectionary for September 3rd (Year A, Proper 17)

49:08- Postlude: War Machine and Selected Works of T.S Spivet