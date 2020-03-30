The Century wins 10 Associated Church Press awards in a virtual ceremony

Cover of the March 13, 2019, issue of the Christian Century. Design by Daniel Richardson, illustration by Adam Niklewicz.

The Christian Century “took home” ten Best of the Church Press awards for work published during 2019 in a virtual awards ceremony from the Associated Church Press. The group was scheduled to meet March 17–21 in Washington, D.C., for its annual convention, but it canceled the event due to COVID-19.

The Century received six awards of excellence, the top award, in the following categories:

Magazine cover design: for the March 13, 2019, issue, designed by Century art director Daniel Richardson and illustrated by Adam Niklewicz. This cover was described by the judge as a “great active image, with depth, movement, color. Maybe even sound! Very strong cover design and art. Thoughtful treatment of topic.”

for the March 13, 2019, issue, designed by Century art director Daniel Richardson and illustrated by Adam Niklewicz. This cover was described by the judge as a “great active image, with depth, movement, color. Maybe even sound! Very strong cover design and art. Thoughtful treatment of topic.” Theological reflection : for "Thoroughly sinful," by Heidi Haverkamp. “What a surprising and delightful reclamation of what would seem to be the most unpromising of Christian teachings," wrote the judge. "Beautifully done!”

: for "Thoroughly sinful," by Heidi Haverkamp. “What a surprising and delightful reclamation of what would seem to be the most unpromising of Christian teachings," wrote the judge. "Beautifully done!” Biographical profile : also for "Thoroughly sinful." “Beautifully written and engaging,” according to the judge.

: also for "Thoroughly sinful." “Beautifully written and engaging,” according to the judge. Poetry: for "Junior scholar," by Sydney Lea. The judge found this poem to be “a gritty, powerful reflection on the aspirational goals of the academy, Christian faith and the realities of a fallen world.”

for "Junior scholar," by Sydney Lea. The judge found this poem to be “a gritty, powerful reflection on the aspirational goals of the academy, Christian faith and the realities of a fallen world.” Personal experience : for "At the abortion clinic," by Heidi Neumark. Described as “a compelling piece that offers unique perspective on the pro-choice/pro-life debate. Full of compassion. The kind of piece that changes minds.”

: for "At the abortion clinic," by Heidi Neumark. Described as “a compelling piece that offers unique perspective on the pro-choice/pro-life debate. Full of compassion. The kind of piece that changes minds.” Opinion: for "Unprotected migrants," by Matt Gaventa. “Full of righteous anger and specific details," said the judge. "A first-person call to action for the Love of Christ.”

The Century received one award of merit, a second-place award, in the personal experience category: for "Where love is contraband," by Isaac Villegas. The judge wrote, “This absorbing narrative breathes life into the passage in Matthew 25, ‘When I was in prison you visited me.’”

The Century received honorable mention awards in the following categories: