Megachurch founder Bill Hybels denies reports of sexual misconduct

Bill Hybels, co-founder of Willow Creek Community Church in suburban Chicago, one of the nation’s largest megachurches, has been investigated because of allegations of inappropriate behavior with women in his congregation and on its staff.

Those inquiries cleared Hybels. He and the church elders posted statements denying the allegations on the Willow Creek website after the Chicago Tribune published a report in late March.

It included accounts that were the subject of those inquiries, as well as others that women recounted to the Tribune, including the following:

Vonda Dyer, a former director of vocal ministry at Willow Creek, said Hybels called her to his hotel suite on a trip to Sweden in 1998, where he made comments about her appearance, kissed her, and suggested they could lead Willow Creek together.

Nancy Beach, the church’s first female teaching pastor, said Hybels asked her to extend a European trip in 1999 to coach a church in Spain. While there, he invited her to long dinners; commented on her arms, which he called her most attractive body part; confided he was unhappy in his marriage; and invited her to his hotel room for a glass of wine and an uncomfortably long hug.

Leanne Mellado said she alerted church elders and former teaching pastors John and Nancy Ortberg when a friend told her in 2013 she had had a consensual affair with Hybels, including intimate email and oral sex. The unnamed woman later denied it when contacted by an elder.

Unsatisfied with elders’ investigation into the allegations shared with Mellado, Nancy Ortberg, who was a member of the Willow Creek Association board, and other board members pushed for an independent investigation, according to the Tribune. When that didn’t happen, Ortberg resigned from the board along with two others: Jon Wallace, president of Azusa Pacific University, and Kara Powell, executive director of the Fuller Youth Institute and a professor at Fuller Theological Seminary. Mellado’s husband, Jimmy, is president and CEO of Compassion International. The organization decided not to renew its sponsorship of the Willow Creek Association’s Global Leadership Summit.

Last year, Willow Creek elders hired Jeffrey Fowler of Laner Muchin in Chicago to renew an investigation, according to the Tribune. Fowler, a lawyer specializing in workplace issues, closed the investigation last April, clearing Hybels of any misconduct, although he told the newspaper the investigation did not have the full cooperation of many involved.

Among the concerns the former church staff expressed was lack of full access to documents and records for the investigation, the Tribune reported.

Hybels announced last year he would step down in October as senior pastor of the church he co-founded. In his statement, he said the allegations coming out now are an effort “to try to keep me from ending my tenure here at Willow with my reputation intact.”

“Let me be clear: none of these allegations are true,” he said.

Pam Orr, chair of the Willow Creek elder board, wrote in a statement, “We have full confidence in Bill’s character, and we look forward to him continuing in his role as senior pastor until he transitions as planned.” —Religion News Service staff, with added information

This article was edited on March 28 to reflect that it was Compassion International as an organization that decided not to renew its sponsorship of Willow Creek Association’s Global Leadership Summit.