TEC presiding bishop Michael Curry re-hospitalized, recovering from surgery

Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, underwent surgery on January 6 to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma he experienced in early December 2023. The surgery was successful, and updates on his condition will be provided as they become available, according to a press release.

Earlier on the morning of January 6, a separate release said he’d been re-hospitalized.

Curry was last admitted to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on December 3 and underwent surgery on December 4. He fell while visiting Syracuse, New York, and suffered a subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, that then required surgery. At the time, his surgeon was happy with progress.

Earlier this year, on September 20, Curry underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.

Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain. —Episcopal News Service