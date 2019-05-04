Rachel Held Evans, Christian writer and speaker, dies at age 37

Rachel Held Evans. Photo courtesy of Maki Evans.

Rachel Held Evans, a popular progressive Christian writer and speaker, died this morning (May 4) at age 37 after a brief illness.

Evans had been in a medically induced coma for several weeks and never returned to an alert state. Her husband, Dan Evans, wrote in an update on her website that doctors found her brain was experiencing constant seizures while she was receiving treatment for an infection. Extensive swelling of her brain caused damage that was not survivable.

“This entire experience is surreal,” Dan Evans wrote. “Rachel’s presence in this world was a gift to us all and her work will long survive her.”

Evans is best known for her popular blog and best-selling books, including New York Times best-seller A Year of Biblical Womanhood, Searching for Sunday, and, most recently, Inspired.

“The question behind Inspired is one that many readers who have aged with the Bible will find painfully familiar. What do we do when the childhood wonder ebbs away, when we are left with our disquieting questions” about difficult texts?, Ashleigh D. Elser writes in a review for the Christian Century. “Evans makes her way back to ‘loving the Bible again’ not by setting her questions aside but by learning to see how similar questions animate the biblical writers’ own attempts to tell stories about beginnings and wars and walking on water.”

In her books and blog posts, she wrote openly about her faith journey, which led her from Bryan College—a conservative evangelical school known for promoting belief in a literal, six-day creation—to the Episcopal Church. Along the way, she chronicled her faith, doubt, honest questions and evolving beliefs with a sense of humor.

Emily McFarlan Miller Emily McFarlan Miller writes for Religion News Service. See All Articles Christian Century staff See All Articles

But she rarely lapsed into us-versus-them arguments, instead presenting a vision of the church as a place with room for everyone. “This is what God’s kingdom is like: a bunch of outcasts and oddballs gathered at a table, not because they are rich or worthy or good, but because they are hungry, because they said yes,” she wrote in Searching for Sunday. “And there’s always room for more.”

Evans was a founder of the Why Christian? and Evolving Faith conferences for progressive Christians and others who aren’t sure where they belong on the spiritual landscape. She also served on President Obama’s Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

Evans was raised in a nondenominational, evangelical Christian family in Dayton, Tennessee—the home, she liked to point out, of the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, the watershed case about teaching evolution in schools that caused many conservative Christians to feel alienated from the American mainstream.

She wrote about her subsequent journey away from church and what kept leading her back in 2015’s Searching for Sunday. She and her family worshiped at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland, Tennessee.

“Death is a part of life,” Evans wrote in a Facebook post at the beginning of Lent this year. “My prayer for you this season is that you make time to celebrate that reality, and to grieve that reality, and that you will know you are not alone. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”