Bishop Michael Curry recovering from surgery after falling, suffering a brain bleed

Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, fell while visiting Syracuse, New York, and suffered a brain bleed that required surgery, the denomination’s Office of Public Affairs said in a news release. He was admitted December 3 to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, and underwent surgery.

The surgery was successful, the news release said, and the Office of Public Affairs issued an update December 7 saying Curry was recovering well in the hospital. Curry is “alert and talking, and his surgeon reports being happy with his progress,” the latest news release said.

Curry’s present hospitalization comes about two months after he underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass.

Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He has suffered a subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, at least once before.

The previous brain bleed likely was caused when he tripped over a curb and hit his head on the morning of his installation, November 1, 2015, although at the time he did not know he had injured himself that seriously. It became apparent a little over a month later when he experienced memory lapse while preaching.

The office of public affairs did not indicate any connection between Curry’s recent emergency and his previous diagnosis of internal bleeding.

“Please pray for Bishop Curry, his family and his medical team,” the news release said. —Episcopal News Service