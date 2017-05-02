Feasting with favorite writers

Emily Dickinson and Søren Kierkegaard joke about considering the lilies​, by Kathleen Norris: Oscar Wilde shared with Dickinson and Kierkegaard a deep love of scripture and a talent for playing with it.

Dorothy Sayers, Charles Williams, and W. H. Auden discuss their unconventional love lives​, by Charles Hefling: How do lovers in the "world of the flesh" negotiate other commitments and values?

A Deuteronomist redactor meets a recorder of Islamic texts, by Debbie Blue: I hope they'd have ideas for how the Abrahamic cousins might graciously proceed together.

American historians on grit, revolutions, and the topsy-turviness of our era, by Cleophus LaRue Jr.: A master storyteller, David Halberstam had an innate sense of Americans' drive and ambition.

Gregory Ellison II, Michelle Alexander, and Matthew Desmond share a red vinyl booth, by Barbara Brown Taylor: I plan not to say a word all night long. I just want to listen.

Lincoln, Luther, and the prophet Jeremiah lament our pathos-filled world, by Walter Brueggemann: A confident truth-teller, Jeremiah was also a tortured person who tormented God even as God tormented him.

Ida B. Wells, James Baldwin, and Octavia Butler imagine a new future, by Brittney Cooper: None of them minced words about Christian complicity in white supremacy and black suffering.

Wisdom from Augustine, Calvin, and Bonhoeffer on theological education, by Justo González: How did your early life and studies prepare you for ministry, and what advice would you have for those who train ministers today?

Anne Lamott, Ernest Hemingway, and a Gospel writer commiserate about revelation and disclosure, by Karoline Lewis: I would ask each of them how they negotiate the excruciating vulnerability of writing.

Marcella Althaus-Reid recounts her dreams from the afterlife, by Mark Jordan: I would call up friends I've lost and ask them what they're writing now.

Dostoevsky and Flannery O'Connor help Marcel Proust edit his long sentences, by William Willimon: Fyodor and Flannery are blessed with excessive God-hauntedness, even if they don't know it.