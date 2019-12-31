Mary 2018 (aka Mary at the Border Fence), by Benjamin Wildflower

Benjamin Wildflower is a member of an AFL-CIO trade union who pursues his love of printmaking on the side. He calls the printmaking process a meditative one, but his images pack a punch. Most of them exhibit a grassroots Catholic Worker sensibility, offering political-religious commentary and a call to action. Many of his images focus on Mary and her song, the Magnificat (Luke 1:46–55), which speaks of the poor being raised up. “There are enough images out there focusing on the lowliness and meekness of Mary,” he writes. “I wanted to make one that highlights her holy rage and her indictment of an economic system built on idolatrous ideas about what kind of people do or don’t deserve things like food and shelter. I like that Mary.”