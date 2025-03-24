Spiritual comfort and challenge, guide and warning
What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.
Spiritual comfort and challenge, guide and warning
The Bible is a spiritual guide that helps remind me I stand in a long line of folks who are striving to bring in the new heaven and new earth—the good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.