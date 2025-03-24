What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Spiritual comfort and challenge, guide and warning

The Bible is a spiritual guide that helps remind me I stand in a long line of folks who are striving to bring in the new heaven and new earth—the good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.