What is the Bible for?

Spiritual comfort and challenge, guide and warning

by Emilie M. Townes
March 24, 2025

The Bible is a spiritual guide that helps remind me I stand in a long line of folks who are striving to bring in the new heaven and new earth—the good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.

Emilie M. Townes is professor of religion and Black studies at Boston University. She is the author of Breaking the Fine Rain of Death: African American Health and a Womanist Ethic of Care (Wipf and Stock) and Womanist Ethics and the Cultural Production of Evil (Palgrave).

