What is the Bible for?

A library of human encounters with divinity

by Barbara Brown Taylor
March 4, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

A library of human encounters with divinity

I can think of a few books that don’t meet this definition (Esther, for instance), but the varied human temperaments, experiences, cultures, literary gifts, and divine purposes of the authors in this library have captivated me for most of my life and helped me find my own place in the giddy, inspired family of God.

Barbara Brown Taylor

Barbara Brown Taylor taught religion at Piedmont College and is the author of Leaving Church and Holy Envy.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

The story of Richmond’s “cathedral of the Confederacy”

by Peyton Williams

In Martin Marty’s classroom

by Thomas Willadsen

NY governor orders Hunter College to remove Palestinian studies job listings

by Arno Rosenfeld

Documentary highlights the tensions, isolation of being 'Black + Evangelical'

by Adelle M. Banks