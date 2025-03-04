What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

A library of human encounters with divinity

I can think of a few books that don’t meet this definition (Esther, for instance), but the varied human temperaments, experiences, cultures, literary gifts, and divine purposes of the authors in this library have captivated me for most of my life and helped me find my own place in the giddy, inspired family of God.