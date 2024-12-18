Yes, My Grace Is Insufferable

You think everyone’s a Raca these days,

a tailgating, line-cutting, spam-

blasting fool stumbling in a haze

of dope or doing it for the gram.

I know it’s hard for you to breathe,

but even that scammer’s just a lost lamb

with your credit card. You can seethe

till dawn, but it won’t change my mind.

How beautiful are my shattered feet

that bring good news, my lousy kind

eyes that find glittering nebula dust

in the insipid, flatulating grind

(your words, not mine). Even junkyard rust

brightens the skin with streaks of gold.

It’s about time you trust

that at the end of all this, I’ll enfold

you and that bird-flipping, don’t-tread

on-me driver into my hapless scroll.

I love every grimy hair on his head.

That’s my beloved, molded from clay,

chomping on my wine and bread.