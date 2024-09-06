Writing Equations

After the weeping ceases, the mind

bangs like a moth against the windowpane of logic:

what are the chances, after his body is torched,

his ashes scattered, dust to dust,

my father will ring my doorbell?

Resurrection: the word hides how it works,

the way the sconce in our living room

conceals a puzzle of tangled wires,

or like yards of purple entrails, I imagine,

hidden by lovely skin. I was 13 when my father

died; they told me resurrection was real, but not

yet; later. And my physics teacher forgot

to clarify the facts of resurrection; I sat smiling

like a good student, the hidden questions

tangling in my brain. What else would fail

if resurrection wasn’t true? If there was an

equation for it, it floated beyond my grasp.

I never asked. My young angry mind needed

to be held safely, the way maple

roots are gripped by earth. I went to work

alone, trying to solve the physics.