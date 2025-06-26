Poetry

White Pines

by Julie L. Moore in the July 2025 issue
Published on June 26, 2025

The tree is not coming back, the arborist said,
                  thanks to the pine bark beetles that
                                    tunneled beneath its tissue,

then gnawed upon the phloem,
                  a surreptitious, years-long feast
                                    finally consumed in the end.

Last week as I mowed, circling it
                  & the other two white pines,
                                    which altogether formed a diagonal

tic-tac-toe along my property line,
                  all seemed green & serene amid the trees.
                                    Now they’ve all been sprayed.

My daughter hammocks
                  on the two pines that’ll live,
                                    records herself swinging in the snap-

pea polyester, shows me the footage.
                  Above her face the long, soft needles
                                    sway in the July sky dappled

with the kind of clouds we’ve come
                  to expect in this season, innocuous
                                    in the morning but bulbous,
building, if the forecast can be trusted,
                  ever slowly toward afternoon storm.

A sudden death, I say to the tree feller
                  who arrives a few days later to estimate

the cost of removal. His face is swathed
                  in scar from a house fire long ago,

the price of attempted rescue.
                  He says he calls my pastor

from time to time when he is
                  low. Says it helps. He will hew

the limbs, cut the trunk to the quick,
                  down to the ground. Then send in

the stump grinder. He knows no easy
                  remedy for loss but tells me to toss

grass seed over the top, so by next year,
                  no one will ever know it was there.

This poem appears in the July 2025 issue.

