When the dog sinks

her dull teeth

into the down

of the rabbit,

we say

She must have really wanted that one.

Blood lust, we call it.

Carnal.

Both the meat

& the pain it suffered—

Tender.

Raw.

Oh, we moan.

We keen.

Fall to our knees

& kiss the muzzle.

The empty chamber

of her open mouth—

weapon

& instrument of affection.

Killer, we call her.

Feed her bones from our own plates.

Good girl, we say.

What a good girl.