Poetry

There is a Field

by Sarah Rossiter in the September 2024 issue
Published on September 12, 2024

Love is the physical structure of the universe. 
                              —Teilhard de Chardin

So he said, but what is love; 
a word, that’s all, like ‘tree’ 
for instance, one word to hold 
the all of it, twig, branch, seed, 
white oak, white pine, acorn, 
resin, leaf or needle, fragile 
birch or wild apple, roots, 
of course, the inner life, 
heartwood, sapwood, cambium, 
evolving seasons, sleep and growth, 
space surrounding, rain, sun, dirt, 
eyes that see and hands that touch, 
the bark, the spark that animates, 
and, yes, connects where language 
fails: Love is a field, meet me there.

This poem appears in the September 2024 issue.

