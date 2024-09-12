There is a Field

Love is the physical structure of the universe.

—Teilhard de Chardin

So he said, but what is love;

a word, that’s all, like ‘tree’

for instance, one word to hold

the all of it, twig, branch, seed,

white oak, white pine, acorn,

resin, leaf or needle, fragile

birch or wild apple, roots,

of course, the inner life,

heartwood, sapwood, cambium,

evolving seasons, sleep and growth,

space surrounding, rain, sun, dirt,

eyes that see and hands that touch,

the bark, the spark that animates,

and, yes, connects where language

fails: Love is a field, meet me there.