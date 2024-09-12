There is a Field
Love is the physical structure of the universe.
—Teilhard de Chardin
So he said, but what is love;
a word, that’s all, like ‘tree’
for instance, one word to hold
the all of it, twig, branch, seed,
white oak, white pine, acorn,
resin, leaf or needle, fragile
birch or wild apple, roots,
of course, the inner life,
heartwood, sapwood, cambium,
evolving seasons, sleep and growth,
space surrounding, rain, sun, dirt,
eyes that see and hands that touch,
the bark, the spark that animates,
and, yes, connects where language
fails: Love is a field, meet me there.