In the Wetzlar D. P. Camp,

Germany, 1948, I, a toddler,

became a tender Torah vessel

for the minyan of survivors

who aged before their time.

My Grandpa Hirsh Zvi,

who suffered a Siberian hard-labor

camp, son of martyred Rabbi Yaakov

and Dena of Zamosc, would proudly

parade me as a Torah scroll

in his father’s Polish shul, joyfully

declaring to tired but expectant ears,

“Jews, do not despair, the good God

gave us back the Torah.”

They hovered over me—caressing, kissing,

blessing my soft face of a velvet

Torah cover, gratitude uttered

with clenched lips, “Not all is lost,

the Torah was returned to us.”