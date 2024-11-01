Suddenly the House Went Dark

And though we flipped all the switches, tested

breakers in the basement, phoned and

phoned, Nothing. When the big boys

turn off your power, it’s gone. Our house dark

then, as the inside of a shut refrigerator.

Our red walls purpling until they seemed

to emit cries like a ringing telephone.

Now we stumble around the house

in the frigid black, feeling our way from room

to room, marveling that we recognize so little.

No keyboard works except the piano.

But music? —is over and done with.

I rummage for paper and pencil, thinking I will

scribble this poem the old way, trying to remember

how. Around me, rooms from my past

houses switch places with one another. I meet

my old self walking down the hall. Our yard

has blinked out, gone now from all our windows.

What if the whole city goes black? What if

dark extinguishes the sun? What if God pulls

some big plug for good? What will we believe in?

In what dark house will we live?