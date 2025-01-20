Second Try

He put spit in the man’s eyes, laid hands on him, and asked, “Do you

see anything?” He looked up. “I see men. They look like walking

trees.” (Mark 8:23–24)

Blind then speechless. Broken bites of sound dropped from a pink

hole in his black beard. We watched Jesus lead him out of town for fear

of the crowds. Jesus spit on him! We gasped. This happened in Bethsaida.

We peppered the sightless man with questions at the press conference.

Was he disappointed by Jesus’ failure the first time? Was it his lack of faith

or divine mistake that’d left him spittled with mud caked in the sun?

Or maybe Jesus was new to this kind of thing himself, doing the best

he could first time out of the gate? Men like trees! An ancient meme.

How long had the sightless man waited for God to give him some sign?

The newly sighted blind man scratched his words in the dirt with a

stick. We waited for him to finish. “Keep watch,” he wrote. He pointed

his stick to a distant hill in the shape of a skull, another botched job.