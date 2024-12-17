The month I turned fifty, I ate pear and violets,

a milk-soaked custard cake. On the waterfront,

a lesser egret devoured her supper, fishy slivers

of finning light out of the bay where the river

mingles with the sea. I drifted far as the market

where lavender soap wedded to dewy beeswax

melted in the winter rain, making the smallest

they’d ever been since their days of lye and ash.

How ruthless we were when young, the rushed

days sweeping lovely eelgrass on the shoreline,

soles pounding all the way to the wrecking surf

and back. I stood with the gravity of a blue heron

on a good leg at low tide, grateful for the hour.

She feels things stirring where no one else sees

the beaver moon, so-called because of the season

when they start hibernating in their reedy homes

during the last full moon of the winter solstice.

I’m fifty years old. Even learned a word for it,

a quinquagenarian. Here’s an anthem for this:

a hard frost, the wick-wick of marshland reeds,

a nerve singing in a molar underneath a crown

thanks to inflammation, my stiff right shoulder,

moods, impulses, and hooks that will rip a soul

now mercifully abating with the receding tide

while our memories pass through like weather.

The love of Christ isn’t dished out to sinners

on spoons but shed abroad by the Holy Spirit.

And I wonder, once upon a time, if I could tell

my younger self, it’s all right—you’ll grow hair

down to your waist. No one will say anything.

You will compose all this in a poem one day.

A woman named Edith who lives north of you

on the little peninsula, a holocaust survivor

who danced for her life in the death camps

twice your age, one century in years, says,

May we have peace in how we have lived

And how we intend to live.