Praise God in luminescence!

Praise for the semi-iridescence of a kingfisher wing

Praise for viridescence

Praise for the marcescence of a blazing beech tree

Praise for inflorescence of the swaggering wisteria

Praise for the fluorescence of a fearsome scorpion

Praise for the bioluminescence in seas of suspended stars

Praise for effervescence on crested waves

Praise for the opalescence of a crescent moon

Praise for adularescence in a setting moonstone

Praise for the urgency of adolescence

Praise for their efflorescence

Praise for the acquiescence of belovéd lives

Praise for their presence, praise in their absence

Praise for each coalescence of collapsing star dust

Praise God in his incandescence for his Father’s house

Praise God in the swell of liquescent psalm

Praise God in every essence

Praise God luminescence!