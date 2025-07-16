Poetry

Praise God in luminescence

by Clare Bryden
July 16, 2025

Praise God in luminescence!
Praise for the semi-iridescence of a kingfisher wing

Praise for viridescence
Praise for the marcescence of a blazing beech tree

Praise for inflorescence of the swaggering wisteria
Praise for the fluorescence of a fearsome scorpion

Praise for the bioluminescence in seas of suspended stars
Praise for effervescence on crested waves

Praise for the opalescence of a crescent moon
Praise for adularescence in a setting moonstone

Praise for the urgency of adolescence
Praise for their efflorescence

Praise for the acquiescence of belovéd lives
Praise for their presence, praise in their absence

Praise for each coalescence of collapsing star dust
Praise God in his incandescence for his Father’s house

Praise God in the swell of liquescent psalm
Praise God in every essence

Praise God luminescence!

