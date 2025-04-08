Poems for Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ

Father, Forgive Them

They flog me raw, no clue it’s you.

My Father, please forgive them,

for they know not what they do.

The crowd convenes to cheer and spew,

my back their bloody lute to strum.

You king of Jews! No clue it’s you.

The blackening clouds begin to brew

behind my thorny diadem.

Oh, they know not what they do

with nails so thick, my years so few!

You may weep, but don’t condemn

them when they pound, no clue it’s you.

My mother sobs just out of view.

Abba, please unbind them,

for they know not what they do.

As buzzards circle in the blue,

my Father, please enfold them.

They spear my side and can’t see you.

They don’t, they don’t know what they do.

Today You Will Be With Me in Paradise

Remember you? How could I not?

Our cries echoed one another

as the nails drove in. Now our blood

etches rivulets in the sand,

crosses paths. Soon,

we will exchange our torn bodies

for new ones, and today’s agonizing

shenanigans will all but be forgotten.

Your thievery? Just a down feather

I blow off my palm. The soldiers:

nothing more than the dissipated

sound waves of their whips.

Your lungs are deflating.

Your feet are turning blue.

Shadows splotch your vision,

and I, too, finally sense the seepage

of darkness. Let go, beloved.

Let your last breaths lurch

and rattle out as you drift away

to my voice. In a moment,

we will open our eyes

under a canopy of branches,

leaves skimming our shoulders.

We will stretch out our arms

the same way as now, this time

bracing for a windfall of fruit.

Woman, Behold Your Son

Tonight, you and John

will sit through the longest darkness

since the shapeless void—wordless—

an untouched plate of figs between you.

You will eventually stare up

from your sleeping mats, nauseated

by the scent of burial spices in your clothes

yet too withered from weeping

to change them.

Woman, you contracted

on a donkey through the desert,

pushed rumors away

from your tirelessly pondering heart.

John dropped his fishing net,

already hungry, then pursued me

into rising tides of sand.

Yes, my mission has just begun.

You’ll know for sure

after one more catatonic night.

But right now, it is time for you both

to breathe, to melt into your feet

as you lean against the wall.

Together, behold an empty space

that expects nothing from you

but throatsore, twisting lament.

Then, Mother, grow old into peace.

Let John wrap a cloak around

your shoulders. When you miss

those earthly parts of me,

cup your hand beneath his stubbled chin

and call him son.

My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?

It’s the question I get asked most often:

If I had this planned all along, why cry out

to my Father as if taken by surprise?

Being lost is not the problem. It’s knowing

that someone lost you, back turned,

shutting off the lights to make sure.

I want to feel what all the forsaken feel:

the sex-trafficked preteen staring

at the ceiling, imagining herself

as the invisible silk of a spiderweb,

the veteran screaming at himself

in an alley. Even the rich couple

hunched over martinis, phones scrolling

in each other’s eyes, have plenty

of despair to settle. I cry out

a question that really has no answer

because it’s what you all cry out

every hour. Why the pain, why

the loneliness, why the loss of even

the smallest things, like hamsters

stiffened in children’s cages?

Why crowns of thorns pressed

into the temples of all 117 billion

of you who’ve ever breathed?

Some of you would give everything

for a dark night of the soul,

for at least you would have one,

a self to mourn and love. I gave it all

to be forsaken, and my Father let me

bear it—even that flash of separation,

my arms stretched out, vinegar dripping

from my lips—Come back, come back!

It’s getting dark out here!—was enough.

I Thirst

My throat smolders for the black water

I hovered over at the beginning,

the drippings from Moses’ basket,

even the leftover puddles Noah swept

from the deck to the pulverized earth.

In those days of reckless water,

when soldiers scrambled up the walls

of the Red Sea and Rebekah sloshed

fifty gallons between every camel’s flopping lips,

I knew this moment would come.

I saw it among the crystal drops

the Dove flicked up from the Jordan,

beneath the indigo sheet that balanced

the blistered soles of Peter’s feet—

this prophesied hyssop stalk of vinegar

the hangdog soldier lifts to my lips.

Just a drop or two, enough to fill in

the cracks and remind my body of all

that it has lost. Just enough burn in the throat

to let me cry out at last.

It Is Finished

So why, beloved, do you live as if it’s not?

You twist and cry on beds of wasps and nails.

You whip yourself with lead and leather thoughts

and stretch your body out on rumbling rails.

Rehashing sin is prodigal and dull.

Confess, of course, then undertake to breathe

and crack apart your shame-hardened shell.

Release the dread you’ve ground between your teeth.

Lest you forget, my back was stripped and flayed

so peace and praise could tumble off your tongue.

My wrists were nailed, humiliation splayed

as I hoisted sin with failing lungs.

So please believe: redemption needs no help.

It’s insulting when you crucify yourself.

Into Your Hands I Commend My Spirit

My spirit staggers to your hands—

a muddled dove, a ragged wind,

my abandoned blood blackening the sand.

I shaped these lungs that can’t expand,

charted out the cyclone of my mind.

Now my spirit staggers to your hands

like our first amoebae lurching on demand.

Is this the final stop of every sin,

my abandoned blood blackening the sand?

The pain enrages like a firebrand.

My nerves and teeth and muscles grind

until my spirit staggers to your hands

that begin to weave my loosened strands.

The crowds will find my flesh unpinned,

abandoned blood now blackening the sand.

I’ve poured out all the love that I can stand,

laid down my life for less than friends.

I’ve abandoned my blood to blacken sand,

and now my spirit staggers to your hands.

The Earthquake

I’ve split the rocks

like the black granite of your hearts.

I’ve split the rocks

and trickled blood into the cracks

where even bees and lichen start

to let me soak their souls apart.

Come. I’ve split the rocks.