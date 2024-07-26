Poetry

poem about when i almost wore out my sony cd player, the shiny red one, on account of pressing the back button and the play button in rapid succession so michael stipe’s voice crooned over the tinny speaker “everybody hurts sommmmetimes so hollld onnn” and how in all my preteen-like preening, i could only afford cheap mascara so it surely dripped its dark marks onto the vaingloriously pink-striped laura ashley sheets but who cared anymore so i pressed play and play and cried my round brown hazel eyes out because someone finally got it, someone—can you imagine such gift—someone sang along with me and i was held.

by Taylor Lewis Guthrie Hartman in the August 2024 issue
Published on July 26, 2024

the way my dad tells it, he fully knew what was happening 
in the room below. that he pressed his ear flat against 
his floorboard to hear, in time, with me. he sang along,
i mean, didn’t throw his hand. let me land within his smushed, 
inclined ear and—such  gift—let me slide into that tremulous 
teenage daymare pressing back and play in rapid succession— 
let me fall into pain not alone but—can you imagine—held.

This poem appears in the August 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Delighting in the story (John 6:1-21)

by Joanna Harader

Working with conscience

by Peter W. Marty

Amnesty International report condemns France's hijab ban for its Olympic athletes

by Fiona André

A permanent foreigner

by Tony Tian-Ren Lin