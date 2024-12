If such winds throughout the trees

mid-December, shaking out our golden hour

can exult this much tintabulation,

why can’t I?

And why not beside the sparrows,

their jubilations, a twittered harrowing?

Why am I not accompanying the birds,

the winds, all of us together now, one sound?

The sky’s vaulted dome my audience,

a blue compliance, all attention—

where else should I lose my song, a dying fall?

My little musics, instrument, accompaniment.