He was the last to enter the small plane,

a tall man, ducking through the narrow

door, carrying a slight form hidden

beneath a cotton sheet, motionless

during the hour’s flight, not dead,

I hoped, not yet, but sleeping, silent,

the man too, silent, head bent, listening,

as if waiting for someone to tell him

why, and why, I wonder, these years

later, I, too still hold that cradled child?