There is a balm in Gilead

to make the wounded whole.

There came a child once

who sang God’s peace,

a potent “all is well,”

though nothing was,

piped in a small voice

in the middle of a dark night

with no promise of dawn.

Too young to read,

she sang songs by heart

mixing up tunes and words,

adding nonsense sounds

as gleeful as odes to joy,

with grace notes that made

dirges pirouette;

such as her muddle

about the meaning of balm,

thinking it an explosive

that turned into medicine

“to make the wounded whole,”

which made perfect sense

surpassing the wisdom

of those who could read

and knew better, except

there was nothing better

than bomb becoming balm

and soldier becoming healer

in the song of a child whose

every word meant peace.